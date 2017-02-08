ASL Airlines France (ASLF), part of the ASL Aviation Group based in Dublin and one of the leading airlines in France, is again flying direct from Dublin to Halifax this summer. Taking advantage of the best weather in Nova Scotia, the once weekly flight begins on Wednesday 28th June through to 31st August 2017.
|From
|To
|Flight
|Departs
|Arrives
|Day
|Duration
|Dublin
|Halifax
|FPO901R
|14.00
|15.50
|Wednesday
|6h20m
|Halifax
|Dublin
|FPO902R
|21.20
|06.30+1
|Wednesday (arrives Thursday am)
|5h50m
Bookings can be made through Amadeus or your Agency Portal on www.aslairlinesfrance.com
Contact ATTS for more information at 01 882 8680.
