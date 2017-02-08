ASLF Summer Flights from Dublin to Halifax

ASL Airlines France (ASLF), part of the ASL Aviation Group based in Dublin and one of the leading airlines in France, is again flying direct from Dublin to Halifax this summer. Taking advantage of the best weather in Nova Scotia, the once weekly flight begins on Wednesday 28th June through to 31st August 2017.

From To Flight Departs Arrives Day Duration Dublin Halifax FPO901R 14.00 15.50 Wednesday 6h20m Halifax Dublin FPO902R 21.20 06.30+1 Wednesday (arrives Thursday am) 5h50m

Bookings can be made through Amadeus or your Agency Portal on www.aslairlinesfrance.com

Contact ATTS for more information at 01 882 8680.