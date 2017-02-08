News

Haven Holidays Makes a Splash for 2017

Haven Holidays Makes a Splash for 2017

Haven Holidays is gearing up for the 2017 season with a £3 million refurbishment of the indoor swimming pool complex at the company’s popular all-action park of Hafan Y Mor in North Wales.

Haven Devon Cliffs outdoor pool

Haven Devon Cliffs outdoor pool

The move forms part of a significant overhaul by Haven at two of its UK resorts, with the outdoor pool area at Devon Cliffs near Exeter also undergoing a substantial restyling.

To celebrate, Irish Ferries has announced a seven-night bargain break for up to six persons arriving 3rd July at Hafan Y Mor for €996 or Devon Cliffs for €1,066. Representing savings of up to €300 and valid for booking made by 6th March, the prices quoted are for a two-bedroom Deluxe holiday home and include return car ferry crossing.

