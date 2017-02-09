Go Ahead – Find a New Job in Travel

Irish Travel Trade News presents eight companies that currently have job vacancies in the travel industry – including Go Ahead Tours, which has a portfolio of more than 150 tours.

Go Ahead Tours, part of EF Education First, is currently seeking new Tour Directors to lead adult tours in the UK and Ireland this summer if you are:

Fluent in English (other European languages are a plus)

Knowledgeable about UK and European culture and history

Well organised

Flexible and patient in dealing with people

At least 22 years old

Available to work starting from this June and/or July

No previous experience is required as full training and comprehensive support, including online materials, will be provided. Interviews and training will be held in April/May. For an application form and more information, send an email to: nicola.pagliaro@ef.com

The Travel Broker in Clontarf, Dublin, is looking for an experienced Longhaul Travel Consultant to work full-time. Applicants should email their CV to clare.dunne@travelbroker.ie.

J Barter Travel Group in Cork City requires an Accounts & Administration Assistant. Duties will include invoicing, balance reconciliation, VAT and general office duties. To apply, email your CV to trandles@travelnet.ie.

Click&Go in Dublin wishes to appoint a full-time Cruise & Worldwide Sales Executive as well as a Weekend Sales Executive and an In-house Graphic Designer. If you are interested in applying for one of these positions, send an up-to-date CV and cover email to jobs@clickandgo.com. In your application you should clearly demonstrate how your skills and experience match the current requirements of Click&Go.

Budget Travel in Dublin requires experienced Corporate and Retail Travel Consultants with minimum one-year’s experience to work full-time, and also IT personnela. Send your CV to liam@clubtravel.ie. The company also requires a Trainee Product Manager – email: cobrien@clubtravel.ie.

Tropical Sky in Dublin and Tralee requires Long Haul Sales Consultants with a minimum two-years’ experience for its two call centres. Apply to jill.maguire@tropicalsky.ie.

Travel Department in Dublin seeks a Product Manager Specialist Products, who will report to the Senior Product Manager.

BookaBed in Ashbourne, Co Meath, is looking for Galileo-experienced Sales Support Staff.