Ferrari Land Theme Park Opens in 29 Days

Visitors to PortAventura World in Salou, Spain, will be able to enjoy an authentic Ferrari experience when the the third theme park, Ferrari Land, opens in 29 days time on Friday 7th April 2017.

F1 simulator in the Ferrari Experience

Ferrari Land’s 11 attractions will leave visitors breathless as they virtually experience the incredible rush of riding in a GT and feel the speed of F1 in the Ferrari Experience, an impressive 4,000 sq m building, and enjoy the fastest and highest vertical accelerator in Europe, the Red Force, which accelerates along an 880-metre route from 180km/h in just five seconds and reaches a maximum height of 112 metres.

Red Force vertical accelerator at Ferrari Land, PortAventura World

Visitors booking a stay in a PortAventura World hotel can add a ticket for the day of their choice to visit Ferrari Land at special prices. Alternatively, tickets can be purchased for one to four days and for two or three parks at:

https://tickets.portaventuraworld.com/ferrariland/en_US/tickets

