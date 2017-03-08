News

OBEO Travel Joins The Travel Directory

TheTravelDirectory.ie has added a 26th category, Ground Handlers, for its 1,300+ company listings and the first such company to add its details is OBEO Travel DMC. All entries in The Travel Directory are free.

OBEO Travel DMC is a specialist ground handling company focusing on Iceland and the Nordic countries of Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Finland. It is represented and promoted in Ireland by Alan Sparling’s ASM – Airline Sales and Marketing.

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

