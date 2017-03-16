Swiss International to Increase Flights from Cork Airport

Cork Airport has confirmed that Swiss International is to increase its flights to Zurich this summer by a third due to demand for the service. The new Cork – Zurich service, which launches on 2nd June, will now be served with a twice-weekly service throughout the summer months.

The service will continue through to 2nd October 2017, operating on Monday and Friday. The increased capacity now means an additional 18 flights and brings the number of available seats to 9,000.

Niall MacCarthy, Managing Director, Cork Airport said: “This is great news for the airline, the airport and the travelling public in the region. We are delighted to see that the new route to Zurich is proving popular. It is a city that is a joy to visit and has plenty to see and do, particularly in the Old Town along the lake promenade – a great way to spend a summer’s day.

“Inbound bookings are looking strong as well, which is great news for tourism, with both the Wild Atlantic Way and Ireland’s Ancient East proving hugely popular with visitors.”

Swiss International Air Lines is part of the Lufthansa Group and is also a member of Star Alliance, the world’s biggest airline grouping. Today’s news is a further boost to the steady increase in capacity and routes from Cork Airport.