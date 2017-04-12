CLIA Welcomes TUI, Scenic and Emerald as Global Members

Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) has announced the addition of three global cruise line members – TUI Cruises, Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours, and Emerald Waterways – to bring the total to 31 cruise lines.

Cindy D’Aoust, President and Chief Executive, CLIA, said: “CLIA’s global cruise line members play a critical role in, not only our organisation, but also the cruise community as a whole and every cruise line member is vital in propelling our industry forward.”

The three lines, formerly regional cruise line members within CLIA, represent the global cruise industry’s ever-growing offerings with the addition of these ocean, river, and luxury lines exploring ports and destinations around the world.

TUI Cruises

TUI Cruises is a joint venture between TUI AG and Royal Caribbean, founded in April 2008. The line, offering cruises for the German-speaking market since 2009, designs every ship from bow to stern with well-being and relaxation in mind with destinations including, among others, Northern Europe, the Baltic Sea and the Mediterranean in summer and the Canary Islands, the Orient, Asia, the Caribbean, and Central America in winter.

TUI Cruises appeals to travellers with a focus on freedom, space, quality, and personal service. The premium all-inclusive concept offers large spa areas, numerous service restaurants, as well as a diverse and generous entertainment programme that are already included in the paid travel price.

Anchored in environmentally-friendly business practices, TUI Cruises is currently expanding with a new ship, the Mein Schiff 6, setting sail this year and broadening the fleet to six ships with around 14,000 beds. Two further new builds planned for 2018 and 2019 will successively replace Mein Schiff 1 and Mein Schiff 2 (tuicruises.com).

Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours

Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours recently celebrated 30 years in business and offers both river and, in 2018, ocean cruises, with destinations around the world such as in Europe, including France and Portugal, and Asia.

The company’s scenic ships are built for adventure and uphold a reputation of providing luxury, once-in-a-lifetime tours. From gliding down the European waterways on a Scenic Space-Ship or going on a South American adventure through the Amazon, Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours prides itself on offering a perfect adventure for every traveller (www.scenicusa.com).

Emerald Waterways

Emerald Waterways, as part of the Scenic family of brands and backed by award-winning expertise, Emerald Waterways represents Europe’s most stylish fleet, custom-built with a boutique hotel ambiance and fantastic features. The cruise line caters to the 4-star-plus market with an inclusive pricing plan using 5-star ships and service and destinations such as Amsterdam, Germany, and Hungary (www.emeraldwaterways.com).

