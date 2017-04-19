KLM to start direct flights to San Jose,Costa Rica

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines will start a direct flight to San José, Costa Rica (Amsterdam – San José – Amsterdam) twice a week (Tuesdays and Fridays). The operation will start October 31st, 2017, during the winter season in Europe (November to March).

“KLM currently brings many passengers to Costa Rica via Panama. The increasing interest of the European market in this beautiful country convinced us to start a direct flight to San José.” says Pieter Elbers – KLM President & CEO. Costa Rica

“This new flight, not only will facilitate visits to our country, but also thanks to KLM´s global network, this route will serve as a liaison for Costa Rica to open its doors to tourists from all Europe. This will for sure strengthen tourism in our country, generating benefits to the more than 600,000 persons who work in this activity in direct and indirect manner, and to the communities that find in tourism their opportunity to grow.” Says Luis Guillermo Solís – President of Costa Rica.

Flight schedule: Amsterdam – San José – Amsterdam

KLM will fly twice a week to Costa Rica, Tuesdays and Fridays. The other days, travellers can use the KLM flight to Panama, which connects to San José thanks to a code share with Copa airlines.

The flight will leave Amsterdam-Schiphol at 15:25 hr and will arrive at San José at 20:05hr of Costa Rica. The return flight will leave San José at 22:05 hr and will arrive at Amsterdam-Schiphol the next day at 15:10 hr.

KLM’s San José flight will be operated with the most modern airplane of its fleet, a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, with a capacity of 294 seats: 30 seats in World Business Class, 219 in economy Class and 45 in Economy Comfort Zone. In addition to being the most modern plane of the airline, this aircraft is designed to offer the maximum comfort to travellers and to protect the environment as it consumes 20% less fuel and produces 20% less CO2 emissions.

About San José and Costa Rica

San José is the capital city of Costa Rica. It is located in the Central Valley, in the Western province of the country and is the home of 350.000 people. Bordered by the Caribbean Sea and the Pacific Ocean, Costa Rica is a destination with an incredible abundance of protected natural parks, fine sandy beaches, active volcanoes and mountainous landscapes. At the forefront of ecotourism, Costa Rica received almost 3 million visitors in 2016.