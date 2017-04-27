News

Romania Wants More Irish Visitors

Razvan Marc, the Director of the Romanian Tourist Office in London, brought a team of travel professionals to Dublin to introduce the various products that Romania has to offer.

Dragos and Ovidiu Gal, both Go Tour

H.E. Manuela Breazu, Ambassador of Romania to Ireland, who has been in Dublin for three and a half years, opened the proceedings by presenting the beauty of the many and varied landscapes of Romania and especially the welcome offered by the Romanian people.

IMG_3688

Razvan Marc, Director, Romanian Tourist Office, London; H.E. Manuela Breazu, Ambassador of Romania to Ireland, and Paul Nolan, Blue Air

With many beautiful castles and magnificent scenery, Romania showcases rural life in many ways as a living entity. Romania has much to offer and is endeavouring to get rid of the image defecit that exists, including that Transylvania is a dark and melancholy place once inhabited by Count Dracula.

Niamh Gavin, GTI with Claire Dunne and Carmel Aylward, both The Travel Broker.

Carmel Aylward, The Travel Broker, who was on a recent fam trip to Romania, was asked to tell the attendees about her trip and, while enthusing about the wonderful experience that she enjoyed, was less than impressed by the food – vigorously defended by all the Romania delegation – so Carmel could be off to the Salt Mines on her next visit!

Gabrielle Gilmartin, FCM Travel solutions and Aileen Eglington, aeConsult

Gabrielle Gilmartin, FCm Travel Solutions, and Aileen Eglington, AE Consult

Medical Tourism is becoming a major attraction with latest technology, well qualified doctors, premium clinics and prices half those available in Ireland for dental, breast, gastric, laser eye surgery and radiography.

With Blue Air flying direct from Dublin – with 10 weekly return flights to three destinations in Romania, Bucarest, Bacau and Cluj-Napoca – access is not a problem for the Irish visitor.

A prize draw took place at the reception after the presentations. The winner was Irene Onorati, Club Travel, who won two tickets to Romania on Blue Air with transfers and accommodation in a 4-star hotel sponsored by Alis Holidays.1-IMG_3700

Florin Crisan, Alis Holidays; Paul Nolan, Blue Air; Irene Onorati, Club Travel – winner of the prize to Romania; and H.E. Manuela Breazu, Ambassador.

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

