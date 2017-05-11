News

Bavaria Hosts Successful German Travel Mart in Nuremberg

Bavaria Hosts Successful German Travel Mart in Nuremberg

This year’s German Travel Mart (GTM) opened to the music of Wagner played by the Nuremberg Symphony Orchestra in the magnificent opera house of this historic city in Bavaria, reports Michael Flood.

The GTM is an annual event organised by the German National Tourist Board in partnership with a different region or city each year. This year’s event was hosted by Bavaria Tourism and the Nuremberg Convention and Tourist Office. Over its 43-year history the GTM has evolved to become the German National Tourist Board’s most important and successful sales event for inbound tourism.

Kaiserburg Nürnberg - © Uwe Niklas

Kaiserburg Nürmberg – © Uwe Niklas

More than 500 buyers from 53 countries attended and were able to hold meetings and do business with German service providers, as well as make new contacts and strengthen existing ones.

Petra Hedorfer, GNTB Chief Executive said: “Germany is very well positioned in the international tourism market. In 2016 we were once again able to build on our status as the second most popular destination for European travellers. For the seventh year in a row we have once again showed growth of 3.2%, with 80.8 million international overnight stays in 2016. We offer great value for money to visitors”1-IMG_2483

More Irish visitors are visiting Germany with overnight stays of 68,290 recorded for January and February this year, a 9% increase over the same period last year.

In the area of global comparison, Destination Germany achieved first place as a cultural travel destination for Europeans, first place worldwide as an international trade fair destination, first place as a city break destination for Europeans, and first place as a destination for international luxury travel.1-IMG_2473

Booking agent channels for trips made by Europeans showed that travel agents only booked 16%, with direct booking of accommodation at 26%.

By 2030 Germany’s inbound tourism industry could potentially reach 121.5 million overnight stays.

The 2018 German Travel Mart will be held in Dresden.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

Silversea Silver Whisper

Bookings Now Open for Silversea World Cruise 2019

Neil SteedmanMay 11, 2017
Read More
Altstadtfest Nürnberg

Nuremberg is a Quality Destination

Michael FloodMay 11, 2017
Read More
Travelport @ CAPA

Travelport Powers XLGO Mobile Itinerary App with New Trip Assist Technology

Neil SteedmanMay 11, 2017
Read More
Norwegian Aircraft Featured Image

Norwegian Outlines Top US East Coast Attractions

Neil SteedmanMay 11, 2017
Read More
Dublin Airport Busy Terminal

Record 2.5m Passengers in April for Dublin Airport

Neil SteedmanMay 11, 2017
Read More
Finnair eNews Story 1

Finnair Irish Team

Neil SteedmanMay 10, 2017
Read More
Finnair eNews Story 2

Finnair Network

Neil SteedmanMay 10, 2017
Read More
Finnair eNews Story 3

Shortest Route from Europe to Asia

Neil SteedmanMay 10, 2017
Read More
Finnair eNews Story 4

Helsinki: Just 40 Minutes Connection Time

Neil SteedmanMay 10, 2017
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland