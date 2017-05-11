Nuremberg is a Quality Destination

Nuremberg is the second largest city of Bavaria. For many, the name evokes images of German sausage, gingerbread and the Christmas market; for others, its misuse by the National Socialists as the ‘City of the Nazi Party Rallies’ and the prosecution of the perpetrators of the Nazi regime of terror by the International Military Tribunal during the ‘Nuremberg Trials’. Others link the name of the city with some of the greatest figures in the world of arts and letters: Albrecht Dürer, Veit Stoss or Willibald Pirckheimer.

There is really a lot to see and do in this most historic of Bavarian cities. The Courthouse, where the war crimes tribunals sat in 1946, is a most interesting visitor attraction. Then there is the oldest railway museum in the world, where every adult can relive their childhood railway memories.

With its rich historical heritage and cultural scene, Nuremberg is a destination well worth a visit. The rapidly growing trade fair and congress sector has attracted many additional visitors to the city. About 2.7 million business (75%) and tourist (25%) visitors per year come to the Franconian metropolis renowned for its hospitality. In the German ranking list of overnight hotel stays, Nuremberg comes in ninth place, with the largest visitor group coming from America, closely followed by Italians and Austrians.

The city’s many parks, the wide river banks of the River Pegnitz in the middle of Nuremberg, and the lakes, as well as the Main-Danube-Canal, offer countless leisure opportunities. Whether on inline skates or in a rowing boat, as an individual or as a member of a group, the visitor will not get bored, even on ‘event-free’ days. Nuremberg’s Zoo, one of the most spacious and most beautiful zoos in Europe, is always worth a visit and offers a Dolphin House as a special attraction – unique for southern Germany.

Getting there from Ireland is relatively easy as Aer Lingus and Lufthansa fly direct to Munich and from there the Deutsche Bahn high-speed ICE train will whisk the visitor to Nuremberg in little more than an hour.

Germany is a wonderful tourist destination and the city of Nuremberg is certainly one of quality.

t