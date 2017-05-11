News

Nuremberg is a Quality Destination

Nuremberg is a Quality Destination

Nuremberg is the second largest city of Bavaria. For many, the name evokes images of German sausage, gingerbread and the Christmas market; for others, its misuse by the National Socialists as the ‘City of the Nazi Party Rallies’ and the prosecution of the perpetrators of the Nazi regime of terror by the International Military Tribunal during the ‘Nuremberg Trials’. Others link the name of the city with some of the greatest figures in the world of arts and letters: Albrecht Dürer, Veit Stoss or Willibald Pirckheimer.

There is really a lot to see and do in this most historic of Bavarian cities. The Courthouse, where the war crimes tribunals sat in 1946, is a most interesting visitor attraction. Then there is the oldest railway museum in the world, where every adult can relive their childhood railway memories.

Eingang der Ausstellung Memorium Nürnberger Prozesse ¤en¤ The Entrance of the Exhibition of the Memorium Nuremberg Trials.

The Entrance of the Exhibition of the Memorium Nuremberg Trials.

With its rich historical heritage and cultural scene, Nuremberg is a destination well worth a visit. The rapidly growing trade fair and congress sector has attracted many additional visitors to the city. About 2.7 million business (75%) and tourist (25%) visitors per year come to the Franconian metropolis renowned for its hospitality. In the German ranking list of overnight hotel stays, Nuremberg comes in ninth place, with the largest visitor group coming from America, closely followed by Italians and Austrians.

Kaiserburg Nürnberg - © Uwe Niklas

Kaiserburg Nürnberg – © Uwe Niklas

The city’s many parks, the wide river banks of the River Pegnitz in the middle of Nuremberg, and the lakes, as well as the Main-Danube-Canal, offer countless leisure opportunities. Whether on inline skates or in a rowing boat, as an individual or as a member of a group, the visitor will not get bored, even on ‘event-free’ days. Nuremberg’s Zoo, one of the most spacious and most beautiful zoos in Europe, is always worth a visit and offers a Dolphin House as a special attraction – unique for southern Germany.

Blaue Nacht Nürnberg

Blaue Nacht Nürnberg

Getting there from Ireland is relatively easy as Aer Lingus and Lufthansa fly direct to Munich and from there the Deutsche Bahn high-speed ICE train will whisk the visitor to Nuremberg in little more than an hour.

Dresden DB train (Copyright: B Hänssler)

Dresden DB train (Copyright: B Hänssler)

Germany is a wonderful tourist destination and the city of Nuremberg is certainly one of quality.

 

 

 

 

 

t

 

 

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

Silversea Silver Whisper

Bookings Now Open for Silversea World Cruise 2019

Neil SteedmanMay 11, 2017
Read More
1-IMG_2470

Bavaria Hosts Successful German Travel Mart in Nuremberg

Michael FloodMay 11, 2017
Read More
Travelport @ CAPA

Travelport Powers XLGO Mobile Itinerary App with New Trip Assist Technology

Neil SteedmanMay 11, 2017
Read More
Norwegian Aircraft Featured Image

Norwegian Outlines Top US East Coast Attractions

Neil SteedmanMay 11, 2017
Read More
Dublin Airport Busy Terminal

Record 2.5m Passengers in April for Dublin Airport

Neil SteedmanMay 11, 2017
Read More
Finnair eNews Story 1

Finnair Irish Team

Neil SteedmanMay 10, 2017
Read More
Finnair eNews Story 2

Finnair Network

Neil SteedmanMay 10, 2017
Read More
Finnair eNews Story 3

Shortest Route from Europe to Asia

Neil SteedmanMay 10, 2017
Read More
Finnair eNews Story 4

Helsinki: Just 40 Minutes Connection Time

Neil SteedmanMay 10, 2017
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland