Belinda Lands Her Dream Job in Falcon Ireland

After more than 20 years with TUI, Belinda Vazquez has decided that she has landed her dream job as Head of Ireland for Falcon/Thomson/Crystal Holidays (TUI). After just three and a half months in the job and feet firmly under the desk, Belinda is enjoying getting to know her Irish team and the Irish trade and media.

Belinda Vazquez, Falcon / Thomson; Amanda Brunker, Former Miss Ireland

Belinda Vazquez, Falcon/Thomson/Crystal Holidays, with Amanda Brunker, former Miss Ireland

Having studied Business Studies and French at Humberside University in Hull, Belinda joined Falcon Holidays from college and worked across most departments, including Purchasing and Aviation, and brings a new perspective for the brand to the Irish market.

With the launching of the summer 2018 Falcon/Thomson  brochure, Charlotte Brenner reported that the programme was off to a flying start and bookings and deposits were at record levels, with family holidays, honeymoons and hotel exclusives all recording strong growth.

Yolanda Zaw, Daily Mail winner of prize to Rhodes

Cruising continues to be an exciting sector and the newly named TUI Explorer will be Thomson Cruises’ largest ship setting sail in 2018 and will join recently launched ships TUI Discovery and TUI Discovery 2 in offering all-inclusive as standard.

Charlotte Brenner presents voucher for cruise on TUI Explorer to Ian Bloomfield, ITTN

Charlotte Brenner presents voucher for cruise on TUI Explorer to Ian Bloomfield, Irish Travel Trade News

A special prize draw took place and the winners were Yolanda Zaw, Daily Mail, who won a seven-day holiday to the brand new TUI Sensatori Resort in Rhodes, and Ian Bloomfield, Irish Travel Trade News, who won a seven-day cruise on the TUI Explorer.

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

