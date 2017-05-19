News

Portstewart Golf Club to host the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Golf

For the third time in the last six years the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Golf championship has gone to Northern Ireland.
This year the event will be held on Portstewart Golf Club from the 6th to the 9th July

Northern Ireland is home to some of the world’s golfing greats, award winning courses and scenic backdrops. Portstewart Golf Club is located on the stunning Causeway Coastal Route and only a stone’s throw away from the iconic Giant’s Causeway. You will be spoilt for choice both on and off the course.

Irish Open Golf LaunchPictured were: Barry Funston, Fiona Cunningham, Tourism NI, Brian McIlroy from the Rory Foundation, Louise O’ Donoghue from Niche Media and Simon Alliss, Championship Director European Tour. Picture Colm Mahady / Fennells - Copyright© Fennell Photography 2017.

With excitement building, Northern Ireland is once again in the limelight when defending champion Rory McIlroy returns home to take on a host of other world class golfers from July 6-9 as the Irish Open heads to Northern Ireland for the third time in six years.

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

