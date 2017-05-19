Portstewart Golf Club to host the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Golf

For the third time in the last six years the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Golf championship has gone to Northern Ireland.

This year the event will be held on Portstewart Golf Club from the 6th to the 9th July

Northern Ireland is home to some of the world’s golfing greats, award winning courses and scenic backdrops. Portstewart Golf Club is located on the stunning Causeway Coastal Route and only a stone’s throw away from the iconic Giant’s Causeway. You will be spoilt for choice both on and off the course.

With excitement building, Northern Ireland is once again in the limelight when defending champion Rory McIlroy returns home to take on a host of other world class golfers from July 6-9 as the Irish Open heads to Northern Ireland for the third time in six years.