Costa Daurada Family-Friendly Holidays

The Costa Daurada is the ideal family holiday destination in Spain and is packed with excellent seaside resorts and one of Europe’s largest theme parks, while the fabulous city of Barcelona is located close by.

The beaches are the first and most popular places people head to when they arrive in the Costa Daurada area. Mile upon mile of golden sands, backed by pine trees and picturesque coves, are simply magnetic. Add to that the numerous bars, restaurants and an energetic nightlife and you have the holidaymakers’ ideal destination.

The picturesque Costa Daurada features charming villages along with intriguing history and culture.The beautiful town of Tarragona is worth seeing for its harbour, old district cathedral and Roman walls. Costa Daurada has a combination of modern and traditional amenities – and with a wide selection of bars and nightclubs you can be guaranteed an amazing night life.

Beyond the golden sandy beaches, bars and restaurants you can find a more traditional atmosphere such as mountain streams and Roman ruins dating back to the Middle Ages. The region also benefits from pleasant warm temperatures during the summer months and there are endless amounts of entertainment to keep the whole family entertained, making it the ideal holiday destination.

The beaches of Cambrils offer calm, crystal-clear and shallow waters that are very safe for children. The local beautiful boulevard, which extends down to the town of Salou, is truly one of the best parts of the town where people go to enjoy the nice view and have fun, whether on foot, a bike or roller skates. If you are looking for sun and beaches, you can reserve your holiday home on the Costa Daurada.

Destination Highlights

  • Clear blue seas
  • Fantastic family-friendly resorts and accommodations
  • Lovely fishing villages
  • World-class theme parks
  • Excellent local cuisine
  • Mediterranean climate
  • Splendid beaches
  • Golden sunshine
  • Exciting activities
  • Beautiful towns and villages

Family offers: 2 Adults + 2 Children, 3* Apartments – S/C, from €1876. Departs August

Couples Holiday: 4* Hotel – Half Board, from €689pp. Departs August

Sunway, the REAL Package Holiday Company are experts in Costa Daurada holidays. Please call Sunway today on 01-2311800 or visit Sunway.ie to book your holiday today. Holidays to Costa Daurada start from only €439pp. Price is per person and includes flights, accommodation, transfers, 20kg baggage per person and the services of a Sunway representative.

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

