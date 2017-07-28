News

Insects Check Into 5-Star Luxury at Dublin Airport Bug Hotel

Dublin Airport’s tiniest inhabitants are enjoying a life of luxury following the unveiling of a brand new creepy-crawly hotel. The hotel was built to encourage beneficial insects, insects that perform a valued service in the environment such as pollination and pest control, and to support biodiversity in the airport gardens.

The idea for an insect hotel came from Dublin Airport’s Environment Department and was brought to life by airport carpenters, who designed the hotel.

John Duffy, Dublin Airport Carpenter said: “We used old untreated pallets as well as a host of natural materials such as logs, twigs, and branches to make the insect hotel. Colleagues in the gardening section were very helpful in sourcing the building materials so that the only purchase was the chicken wire to prevent birds gaining access.”

Some of the beneficial insects that have already checked-in to the hotel include solitary bees, butterflies and hoverflies.

“We hope insects such as green lacewings, ladybirds and earwigs will also make use of the sheltered surroundings of the hotel for nesting and hibernation over the coming months,” John added.

Many of these insects are vital for pollination and pest control and it is hoped that the hotel will help to keep the airport’s flowerbeds healthy.

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

