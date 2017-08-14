Lucius Farrell joins Cliff at Lyons

Cliff at Lyons has announced the appointment of Lucius Farrell as General Manager of the recently expanded luxury country estate located in Co. Kildare.

Farrell is a consummate hotelier, with more than 16 years’ involvement in the hospitality sector. During his early career he gained valuable industry experience and knowledge from working with The Fitzwilliam Hotel and internationally recognised brands such as Four Seasons and Intercontinental Hotels. Prior to joining Cliff Lucius most recently held a senior role at Carton House Hotel.

In July of this year, Farrell joined the team at Cliff at Lyons, the newest addition to the Cliff portfolio of luxury properties, which include the award-winning Cliff House Hotel, Waterford and the Cliff Townhouse, Dublin. Cliff at Lyons has undergone significant change throughout the past year with extensive refurbishments to the luxury country estate including improvements to The Orangery, Trellis (formally the Canal Cafe), the Cliff Cookery School and The Well, an exciting new project opening soon to the estate.

In his new post as General Manager, Lucius plans to be an instrumental part of the already well-established team, including head chef Nathan Dimond and operations manager Billy O’Connell, to lead the day-to-day running of the hotel and to position the property as a premium resort for excellence in hospitality service and a leading culinary destination in Ireland.