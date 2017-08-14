News

Lucius Farrell joins Cliff at Lyons

Lucius Farrell joins Cliff at Lyons

Cliff at Lyons has announced the appointment of Lucius Farrell as General Manager of the recently expanded luxury country estate located in Co. Kildare.

 

Farrell is a consummate hotelier, with more than 16 years’ involvement in the hospitality sector. During his early career he gained valuable industry experience and knowledge from working with The Fitzwilliam Hotel and internationally recognised brands such as Four Seasons and Intercontinental Hotels. Prior to joining Cliff Lucius most recently held a senior role at Carton House Hotel.

 

In July of this year, Farrell joined the team at Cliff at Lyons, the newest addition to the Cliff portfolio of luxury properties, which include the award-winning Cliff House Hotel, Waterford and the Cliff Townhouse, Dublin. Cliff at Lyons has undergone significant change throughout the past year with extensive refurbishments to the luxury country estate including improvements to The Orangery, Trellis (formally the Canal Cafe), the Cliff Cookery School and The Well, an exciting new project opening soon to the estate.

In his new post as General Manager, Lucius plans to be an instrumental part of the already well-established team, including head chef Nathan Dimond and operations manager Billy O’Connell, to lead the day-to-day running of the hotel and to position the property as a premium resort for excellence in hospitality service and a leading culinary destination in Ireland.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

Aegean A320

Aegean Airlines Extends Dublin-Athens Flights to 8th January

Michael FloodAugust 13, 2017
Read More
IMG_4217

Insight Vacations Launches 2018 North America Brochure

Ian BloomfieldAugust 11, 2017
Read More
New AerLingus A330 St Carthage5

Aer Lingus Launches Winter Schedule with 300,000 Additional Seats

Michael FloodAugust 11, 2017
Read More
10/8/17 ***NO REPRO FEE*** Former Miss World Australia, Erin Holland, Ambassador of Qatar Airways at the Dundrum Town Centre Ladies Day at the Dublin Horse Show. Erin is wearing a dress and hat designed by local Milliner Jennifer Wrynne. Pic: Marc O'Sullivan

Erin Holland, Ambassador for Qatar Airways, Visits Horse Show

Michael FloodAugust 11, 2017
Read More
Vibrant Irish Light, between Dublin Airport Terminals 1 and 2, is complemented with the poem, Swanlight, by the late Irish poet and philosopher, John O’Donohue

CAR Revokes Travel Agent Licence of Bookandgo.ie

Michael FloodAugust 11, 2017
Read More
Allianz Emergency Medical Assistance

Average Emergency Medical Assistance Claim Over €4,000

Neil SteedmanAugust 11, 2017
Read More
ITAA Cormac Meehan

ITAA Advises Irish Holidaymakers to Book Now for 2018

Neil SteedmanAugust 10, 2017
Read More
Job Opportunities

Travel Trade Job Opportunities in Dublin

Neil SteedmanAugust 9, 2017
Read More
300th flight destination of Turkish Airlines is Phuket. (PRNewsfoto/Turkish Airlines)

Join Turkish Airlines in Discovering Amazing Thailand

Michael FloodAugust 8, 2017
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland