Irish Ferries Joins Travel Partners Group

The Travel Partners Group has announced the addition of Irish Ferries to the group’s members.

Irish Ferries Dermot Merrigan

Dermot Merrigan, Head of Passenger Sales, Irish Ferries

Dermot Merrigan, Head of Passenger Sales, Irish Ferries, said: “We are delighted to join the Travel Partners Group, a progressive group of suppliers who work as a team to service the retail trade in both a professional and progressive fashion. Irish Ferries is always looking for opportunities to support the trade in any way we can and membership of the Travel Partners Group gives us a fantastic opportunity to cement our relationship with travel agents nationwide.”

 

Niall McDonnell, on behalf of Travel Partners Group, said: “We are thrilled to have the team at Irish Ferries onboard. A major brand such as Irish Ferries further strengthens the group and ensures that, collectively, we can bring an even better range of products and services to agents nationwide and personally deliver the support that they deserve.

 

“It’s down to business right away, with Irish Ferries set to join us at this week’s road show in the Pembroke Hotel, Kilkenny, on Thursday 24th August and we are all looking forward to a great evening.”

 

The Group’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/groups/TPG.IE/, now has over 600 members and agents are encouraged to join to keep up to date with the Group’s activities by joining the group page.

 

Travel Partners Group is currently made up of eight suppliers: Amadeus, ASM (representing ANA, Obeo Travel, SAS and Your Car Hire), Blue Insurance, BookaBed, Classic Collection Holidays, Cruisescapes, Irish Ferries, and MSC Cruises.

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

