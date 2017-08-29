Princess Cruises to Host Overnight Stay for 60 Irish Agents

Princess Cruises is offering a free overnight stay on its 3,560-guest Royal Princess ship to 60 Ireland agents. Places are available on a first-come, first-served basis to anyone who makes a Princess booking from Friday 1st September 2017. The fam will be on Friday 4th May 2018, when Royal Princess is docked in Dublin.

The visit will give agents the opportunity to experience the ‘Ocean Medallion’, which launches from November this year.

The ‘Medallion Mega Fam’ is open to all Ireland agents from 1st September to 31st October. Agents simply need to make a 2018/2019 Princess booking and enter event code INNO18 when doing so. Alternatively agents can enter booking details via www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/MedallionMegaFam.

The Ocean Medallion, which is the same size as a 10p piece, will automatically provide information to guests during their cruise to give a more personalised onboard experience. It will also give guests real time information about onboard activities and allow groups to locate members of their party, as well as a range of other features.

In addition to experiencing the Medallion, Princess will offer agents speciality dining, cocktail parties, a behind the scenes tour, live entertainment and free onboard spending money.

Rachel Poultney, Princess Cruises’ Director of Sales for UK & Ireland, said: “We are thrilled to be running such a huge overnight event for our Ireland agents. 60 places are available and we will be offering them as soon as anyone makes a Princess booking.

“Not only will this be an amazing experience on one of our most recognisable and well-loved ships, but agents will be able to use and experience the Ocean Medallion so they can see for themselves just how beneficial it will be for their customers.”

The Medallion Mega Fam is part of Princess’s 2018 ‘Innovation Tour’. The tour will also feature immersive training sessions, giveaways and a ship visit programme across the UK and Ireland, including in Dublin and Cork.