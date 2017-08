Michelle from Cassidy Travel Wins €1,000 with Uniworld

Congratulations to Michelle Buckley from Cassidy Travel who won the ‘What would you do with €1,000?’ agent incentive with Uniworld.

Charlie McNally, Uniworld, said: “It was Michelle’s first Uniworld booking and we are sure it won’t be the last! Thank you very much to everyone who booked with us and were entered into the draw to win €1,000. Keep an eye out for our next agent incentive, which will be coming very soon!”