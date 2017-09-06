News

Uniworld Hosts West of Ireland Agents

Last week Insight Vacations and Uniworld hosted a West of Ireland agent appreciation evening in Galway at Cooke’s Restaurant & Wine Bar.

It was an opportunity to speak with agents about all things Insight Vacations and Uniworld and to share the new and exciting updates for 2018.

Uniworld  sends a big ‘thank-you’ to all of the agents that attended the event and to Fahy Travel and Corrib Travel for inviting Charlie McNally, Business Development Manager and Eilish Wall, National Account Manager  to their shops for agent training.

