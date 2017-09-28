News

Joon, the New Generation Airline by Air France

Joon, the New Generation Airline by Air France

Air France Group has launched Joon in Paris. The airline is the new generation travel experience by Air France and has been designed to meet the expectations of a new generation of travellers. On the schedule, flexibility, a personalised and tailor-made travel experience, Joon is for anyone who is looking for a new travel experience. The new product was created after 8,462 hours of creative brainstorming.IMG_3095

Beginning in December 2017 in Europe with fares from €39 including tax, Joon will offer flights from Paris CDG to Barcelona with 51 flights per week, to Berlin with 37 flights per week, to Lisbon with 28 flights per week, and to Porto with three flights per week. These flights will replace all Air France flights on these routes and will be operated by Airbus A320 aircraft.IMG_3128

The first long-haul routes will commence in summer 2018 with two destinations initially. These are to Fortaleza in Brazil with two flights per week, with fares from €249, and to Mahe in the Seychelles with three flights per week, with fares from €299. These flights will be operated by Airbus A340 aircraft and Airbus A350 in 2019.

IMG_3097

Jean-Michel Meitheau, Chief Executive, Joon

The colour of Joon is electric blue and this is reflected in the chic sportswear look of the uniforms of Joon’s flight attendants.

IMG_3134

The uniform is made up of classic and modern garments, with slim line trousers, white sneakers, redesigned sailor stripes, and a sleeveless quilted jacket. The uniforms have been designed with recycled fabrics made from plastic bottles.

Franck T -CEO-Air France

Franck Terner, Chief Executive, Air France

Franck Terner, Chief Executive, Air France, said: “Joon is a new model of airline, between a traditional and a low-cost airline. It will open up new routes and re-open routes where competition is very competitive.”

Jean-Michel Mathieu, Chief Executive, Joon, told Irish Travel Trade News that the next set of city destinations were still under discussion but he did not rule out a Paris CDG to Dublin route.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

Lainey Tess Kit

Lainey Travels the World with The Travel Directory

Neil SteedmanSeptember 28, 2017
Read More
InterContinental Hotel Miami

Three Days Left to Win a Superb Trip for Two to Miami with Aer Lingus

Neil SteedmanSeptember 28, 2017
Read More
Catalan Tourist Board Aicard Guinovart

Catalan Tourist Board Appoints New UK & Ireland Director

Neil SteedmanSeptember 28, 2017
Read More
Irish Ferries Scarefest 2017

Irish Ferries Scarefest Package Announced

Neil SteedmanSeptember 28, 2017
Read More
Shannon Airport

Shannon Airport Five-in-a-Row at World Routes Marketing Awards

Neil SteedmanSeptember 28, 2017
Read More
Qatar Airways

Qatar Airways Announces $2.16bn Boeing Order

Neil SteedmanSeptember 28, 2017
Read More
Lainey Tess

Taking the Leap of Faith to Travel the World

Neil SteedmanSeptember 28, 2017
Read More
Dublin Airport Marqette Café Opening

Marqette Café Arrives at Dublin Airport Terminal 1

Neil SteedmanSeptember 28, 2017
Read More
Tourism Thailand + THY 1

Elaine, Aoife and Judy Win Places on Tourism Thailand + Turkish Airlines Mega-Fam

Neil SteedmanSeptember 26, 2017
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland