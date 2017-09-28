Joon, the New Generation Airline by Air France

Air France Group has launched Joon in Paris. The airline is the new generation travel experience by Air France and has been designed to meet the expectations of a new generation of travellers. On the schedule, flexibility, a personalised and tailor-made travel experience, Joon is for anyone who is looking for a new travel experience. The new product was created after 8,462 hours of creative brainstorming.

Beginning in December 2017 in Europe with fares from €39 including tax, Joon will offer flights from Paris CDG to Barcelona with 51 flights per week, to Berlin with 37 flights per week, to Lisbon with 28 flights per week, and to Porto with three flights per week. These flights will replace all Air France flights on these routes and will be operated by Airbus A320 aircraft.

The first long-haul routes will commence in summer 2018 with two destinations initially. These are to Fortaleza in Brazil with two flights per week, with fares from €249, and to Mahe in the Seychelles with three flights per week, with fares from €299. These flights will be operated by Airbus A340 aircraft and Airbus A350 in 2019.

The colour of Joon is electric blue and this is reflected in the chic sportswear look of the uniforms of Joon’s flight attendants.

The uniform is made up of classic and modern garments, with slim line trousers, white sneakers, redesigned sailor stripes, and a sleeveless quilted jacket. The uniforms have been designed with recycled fabrics made from plastic bottles.

Franck Terner, Chief Executive, Air France, said: “Joon is a new model of airline, between a traditional and a low-cost airline. It will open up new routes and re-open routes where competition is very competitive.”

Jean-Michel Mathieu, Chief Executive, Joon, told Irish Travel Trade News that the next set of city destinations were still under discussion but he did not rule out a Paris CDG to Dublin route.