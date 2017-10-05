News

Air Canada Countrywide Sales Blitz Next Week

Next Monday 9th October is not only Canada’s Thanksgiving Day but also the start of a one-week sales blitz in Ireland by Air Canada – with one lucky agent winning two Premium Economy tickets to Toronto.

The sales blitz will be undertaken by two groups from the UK and Ireland Air Canada Sales team, one led by Bláithín O’Donnell , Sales Manager, Ireland, and the other by Bernadette Goldsmith, the new member of Air Canada’s Irish sales support team.

The two groups will cover as many travel agencies around the country as they can during the week commencing Monday 9th October to say ‘Thank you’ to the Irish trade and to promote the airline’s new Mainline Air Canada product on the Dublin-Toronto route from 30th October 2017, as well as the new Shannon-Toronto and Dublin-Montreal routes for 2018.

Air Canada Zappar

There will be a competition to enter via a smartphone app called Zappar whereby agents download the app on to their smartphones and hover over the Zappar code. They can watch the video on Air Canada’s Premium Economy through the smartphone while hovering over the Zappar image and then enter the competition to win a pair of Premium Economy tickets to Toronto.

Even if the two groups don’t manage to get around to every travel agency, agents can still enter the competition and look at the video by using the Zappar image.

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

