News

Irish Ferries Chooses ‘W. B. Yeats’ as Name for New Ferry

Irish Ferries Chooses ‘W. B. Yeats’ as Name for New Ferry

Irish Ferries has chosen W. B. Yeats as the name for its new €144 million cruise ferry now being built in Germany for service on routes between Ireland, Britain and France. The name was chosen after it had drawn “strong support” from the public in an online competition that attracted nearly 100,000 entries.

A spokesman for Irish Ferries said: “It was clear from the poll that there is widespread public affection for W. B. Yeats, due in the main to the magnificence of his writings and his contribution to Irish society, theatre and the arts generally.”

Acclaimed as one of the greatest poets of the 20th century and one of Ireland’s foremost literary figures, W. B. Yeats was born in Dublin and educated in Ireland and London.

Recipient of a Nobel Prize for Literature, he helped to found Dublin’s Abbey Theatre. Among the poems for which he is most fondly remembered is ‘The Lake Isle of Innisfree’, a composition inspired by his many holiday visits to Sligo, where, in a churchyard beneath Ben Bulben, his remains now rest.

The decision by Irish Ferries to name its new vessel W. B. Yeats is one that continues the tradition adopted by the company of selecting names drawn from the world of Irish literature.

Andrew Sheen, Managing Director, said: “In choosing W. B. Yeats from the many whose works are revered by Irish people and students of literature the world over, we have selected one that will give the new vessel its own distinct identity and stir memories of a poet who is held in high esteem by so many, here and abroad.”

In addition to the weight of public support that W. B. Yeats received, operational factors that influenced its choice included the importance of picking a name that would have a high degree of public recognition and appeal in those overseas markets into which the vessel will operate and from which Ireland draws a significant volume of its tourism and trade.

Ships’ registration, regulation and other operational and legal aspects also ranked among the factors that needed to be considered, as was the desire to choose a name that would sit comfortably alongside those other great literary figures whose names adorn other vessels in the Irish Ferries fleet.

Noting that W. B. Yeats is one that will need no introduction to people across the world, Andrew Sheen said: “It is a name that will convey a sense of the magnificence and grandeur that passengers can expect when travelling on our new vessel, sailings of which are expected to commence on the Dublin – Holyhead and Ireland – France routes from mid-summer next year.”

When built, the W. B. Yeats will have space for 1,885 passengers and crew, 1,200 cars and 440 cabins, including luxury suites with their own private balconies. Other facilities will include a Club Class lounge with direct passenger access from the car decks, á la carte and self-service restaurants, a cinema, shopping mall, choice of bars and lounges, and exclusive areas for freight drivers. Pet owners will also be comforted in knowing that dedicated facilities for pets are also being provided onboard.

Noteworthy in the context is that Sandymount, where Yeats was born, is located on the city’s southern coastline from where residents can look out on the shipping channel into Dublin Port along which the vessel that will bear his name will sail.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

IMG_4369

China Southern Goes Double Daily from London Heathrow

Ian BloomfieldOctober 9, 2017
Read More
Qatar Airways

Qatar Airways Launches Special Companion ‘Two Seats, One Great Offer’ Campaign

Neil SteedmanOctober 9, 2017
Read More
Wow air Aircraft In Flight

WOW air Announces €99.99 Fares to Nine US destinations from Dublin

Neil SteedmanOctober 9, 2017
Read More
WestJet announces the availability of gift cards on westjet.com. (CNW Group/WestJet)

WestJet Gift Cards Now Available for Purchase Online

Neil SteedmanOctober 9, 2017
Read More
Croatia Featured Image

Top 5 Must-See Places in Croatia

Neil SteedmanOctober 8, 2017
Read More
Air Canada Sales Blitz

Air Canada Countrywide Sales Blitz Next Week

Neil SteedmanOctober 5, 2017
Read More
Aer Lingus Dublin-Philadelphia

Aer Lingus Announces  Dublin-Philadelphia Service in 2018 Summer Schedule  

Neil SteedmanOctober 5, 2017
Read More
ITAA Cormac Meehan

ITAA Calls for Immediate Review of Bonding Among Travel Providers

Neil SteedmanOctober 5, 2017
Read More
Tour America Team

Tour America Hosts Top Suppliers in Dublin

Neil SteedmanOctober 5, 2017
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland