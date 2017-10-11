Turkish Airlines Hosts Irish Delegates at Corporate Conference in Istanbul

Turkish Airlines hosted the Turkish Airlines Corporate Club Conference in Istanbul from 25th – 26th September at the Hilton Istanbul Bomonti Hotel. Irish delegates Cliff Price, Primark; Bryan O’Shea, Clarity; and Adele Lemon, Selective Travel Northern Ireland; were hosted by Julienne Curran, Corporate Manager, Turkish Airlines Ireland.

The event welcomed over 500 international guests to network and enjoyed true Turkish hospitality while learning about the latest offerings and key benefits of the Turkish Airlines Corporate Club. The conference was hosted by Turkish Airlines in partnership with the Global Business Travel Association and presented global trends in the business travel segment, as well as highlighting the latest developments in the aviation industry.

This year the theme was ‘Traveller Centricity’. Hundreds of decision makers and key players from the global business travel community were in Istanbul for an impressive line-up of distinguished speakers as well as to learn how Turkish Airlines Corporate Club can add more value to their business.

Attendees were welcomed by İlker Aycı, Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee, Turkish Airlines, and Ron Kaufman, award-winning consultant and keynote speaker, who kicked off the event. Panel speakers included Arda Ermut, President of the Investment Support and Promotion Agency; Serra Akçaoğlu, Chief Executive and Board Member, Citibank Turkey; and Tankut Turnaoğlu, Vice President and General Manager, P&G Turkey & Caucasus.

İlker Aycı said: “We are thrilled to welcome hundreds of high-ranking professionals and business travel leaders from all over the world to Istanbul for this unique event. Turkish Airlines Corporate Club Conference provides a great opportunity to learn the numerous advantages of our renewed corporate travel programme that offers to its members the latest trends in the business travel industry.”

Attendees of the conference were able to enjoy the unique setting of Istanbul, the city that bridges continents and cultures, and which is also the home and hub of Turkish Airlines.