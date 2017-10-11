Switzerland gets more Irish visitors

Switzerland Tourism were in Dublin to brief the media on all the latest happenings in this most wonderful destination.The team of Corinne Genoud and Sara Roloff were joined by Fabian Appenzeller from Luzern Tourismus.In an informative briefing they revealed that Irish visitors were up by 12% over last year.

NEWS FROM SWITZERLAND

The “Spenglers” in Davos will become the Hard Rock Hotel Davos. The 4-star hotel will boast over 111 remodelled rooms, including 31 one to three-room apartments. The official opening is scheduled for 1 December 2017. There will be a Fender guitar with amplifier and headphones in each room. Furthermore, guests will be asked their music taste on arrival with the hotel providing records and players for the guests’ enjoyment.

Geneva voted “Europe’s Leading City Break Destination 2017”

Geneva was awarded “Europe’s Leading City Break Destination 2017” at the World travel Awards (WTA), considered as the “Oscars” of Tourism. This is the third time in 4 years that Geneva has won this famous distinction that consolidates its status as an ideal destination for a city break.

Zürich – Motel One: Opening Summer 2017

Summer 2017 sees the opening of Zurich’s first hotel from the budget designer hotel brand, Motel One. With 400 guest rooms, this establishment in the heart of downtown Zurich will be one of the three largest hotel complexes in Switzerland.