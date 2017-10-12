News

New September record for Dublin Airport

More than 2.7 million passengers passed through Dublin Airport last month, a 6% increase on last year, making it the busiest September in the airport’s 77-year history.

Passenger numbers to and from continental Europe increased by 8% with almost 1.5 million passengers travelling to European destinations during the month. Just over, 813,000 passengers travelled to UK destinations in September, which is a 1% decrease over the same period last year.

Transatlantic traffic to North America increased by 19% in September, as almost 377,000 passengers travelled on this route sector last month.

More than 76,000 passengers travelled to the Middle East and North Africa, an increase of 15% when compared to last year. The number of passengers taking domestic flights fell by 2%, with 7,700 people travelling on domestic routes last month.

So far this year, the number of passengers using Dublin Airport as a hub to connect to other destinations has increased by 40%, with almost 1.2 million passengers connecting at the airport between January and September.

In total, more than 22.7 million passengers have travelled through Dublin Airport in the first nine months of the year, a 6% increase when compared to the same period last year. Dublin Airport has welcomed an extra 1.3 million passengers in the first nine months of the year.

 

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

