Hurricane Ophelia likely to cause significant flight disruption

Passengers scheduled to fly into or out of Irish airports today, Monday 16th October 2017, may experience some disruption as a result of Hurricane Ophelia. If your flight is delayed or cancelled as a result of the severe weather conditions forecast, then it is important that you are aware of your rights and entitlements.

FLIGHT CANCELLATIONS

In the event that your flight is cancelled then your air carrier must offer you the choice between the following:
– re-routing as soon as possible:
– re-routing at a later date at your convenience: or
– a refund.

If you choose the first option (re-routing as soon as possible) then your air carrier must provide you with care and assistance whilst you wait for the alternative flight. Care and assistance comprises:
– meals & refreshments in reasonable relation to the waiting time;
– hotel accommodation where an overnight stay becomes necessary;
– transport between the hotel accommodation and the airport;
– 2 free telephone calls/ access to email.

FLIGHT DELAYS

If your flight is subject to a long delay (2 hours +), your air carrier must provide you with the care and assistance described above. In addition, if your flight is delayed by more than 5 hours, it must offer you the choice between:
– continuing with your journey: or
– a refund of the cost of your ticket.
Please note that it is not possible for passengers to travel and avail of the full refund.

If your air carrier does not provide the care and assistance described above, passengers should make their own reasonable arrangements and retain all receipts in the process. Passengers are advised to then submit copies of these receipts to their air carrier for reimbursement.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

In both situations (i.e. flight cancellations and long delays) air carriers should provide affected passengers with written notices setting out their rights and entitlements under EC Regulation 261/ 2004.

Compensation is unlikely to be payable to passengers affected by flight cancellations or long flight delays as a direct result of Hurricane Ophelia as weather conditions incompatible with the safe operation of a flight are regarded as exempt under the passenger rights legislation.

CONTACT US

Passengers who remain unclear about their entitlements as set out in EC Regulation 261/ 2004, or who have further queries in relation to same, should contact this Office on 1890 7

 

 
