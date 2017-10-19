German NTO announce the winners for Travel Writers Awards

Anna Shelswell-White, the editor of House and Home magazine, was voted the winner of the ‘Germany Travel Writer’s Awards Ireland’ in Dublin last night, at a travel trade and media workshop hosted by the German National Tourist Office UK and Ireland (GNTO), with partners visitBerlin.

Anna’s winning entry was an inspiring feature about Berlin and this year’s International Garden Show, IGA, a high profile lifestyle show which takes place only every ten years in Germany. The award wins Anna a trip for two to Berlin. Second prize was awarded to Catherine Murphy, writing for the Irish Daily Mail, with a feature about Berlin and Ed Finn, writing for the Cara Magazine, was awarded third prize for his feature on 48 Hours in Frankfurt.

This annual event by the GNTO, combines a travel workshop for professionals from the Irish travel industry with the awards, which are presented in recognition of editorial excellence by Irish travel writers. Over 40 guests attended, including His Excellency, the German Ambassador to Ireland, .Matthias Hoepfner.

Interest in Germany as a travel destination for city breaks, cultural and sporting events, plus hugely popular food and drink festivals, continues to rise. Visitors from Ireland during the period January – July 2017, accounted for a 2.2% increase in overnight stays on the previous year. Value for money, plenty of convenient travel connections and a huge choice of holidays to suit all interests, are just some of the reasons destination Deutschland continues to gain popularity with Ireland’s discerning holidaymakers.

Beatrix Haun, director of the German National Tourist Office UK and Ireland said: “travel writers from Ireland are among the best and this was highly evident from this year’s selection of entries. Travel writing in Ireland is inspiring, exciting and thought provoking. We would like to congratulate all our winners and to thank all the talented and hard-working travel professionals who help to promote destination Deutschland”.

