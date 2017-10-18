News

InterContinental Dublin is Business Hotel of the Year

The  InterContinental Dublin in Ballsbridge was awarded Business Hotel of the Year 2017 at the annual National Hospitality Awards, during a gala lunch held this week.

Pictured receiving the award on behalf of the hotel is General Manager Nicky Logue. “I am delighted to accept this award on behalf of the team at InterContinental Dublin who work tirelessly to bring only the best five-star service to our guests. There was very stiff competition on the day and I would like to extend our congratulations to all of the other deserving winners. We are thrilled to be named as Business Hotel of the Year 2017 for the second year in a row”

Now in its 12th year, the National Hospitality Awards is the leading awards ceremony for the Irish hospitality sector.

The Hotel was also today announced as one of Ireland’s Top Ten hotels in the Condé Nast Traveler’s 2017 Readers’ Choice Awards, in which over 300,000 travelers took part.

