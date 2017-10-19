News

Flexibile Autos for “Free Lunch Friday”

Flexible Autos have relaunched ‘Free Lunch Friday’ and the winner for Sep 17 was Bernard Hayes Travel Cork.   Flexible Autos will hold a draw every month for every agent who make a booking and the winner will get a Free Lunch!

 

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

