Northern Ireland TB unveils plans for 2018.

Plans for Tourism Northern Ireland (the Northern Irish Tourist Board) for 2018 were unveiled at Medley in Fleet Street, Dublin.

The outstanding culinary and beverage offering in Northern Ireland this Autumn and into 2018 is making the destination a truly unique experience for visitors from all over the world to enjoy.Chef Noel McMeel from Lough Erne Resort in Fermanagh had all mouths watering with his wonderful dishes that tickled the taste buds of all attendees and made a trip to Northern Ireland a must on itineraries for the coming year.

Celebrity psychologist Geoffrey Beattie has been sharing research in Dublin this week to emphasise the importance of experiencing somewhere new and taking a short, refreshing break this autumn in Northern Ireland.

Northern Ireland is home to the World’s leading Tourist Attraction in 2016, Titanic Belfast and the iconic Giants Causeway, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, situated along the breath-taking coastline views of the Atlantic Ocean. With tourism giants such as The Walled City, Seamus Heaney HomePlace and of course Game of Thrones experiences, Northern Ireland has matured into an absorbing destination well worth visiting.

Fiona Cunningham, Tourism NI’s ROI Market Manager said, “Our campaigns are proving more and more popular and the response is reflected in the ROI visitor figures showing an increase in trips being taken to Northern Ireland.

Northern Ireland has much to offer and visitors from the Republic will receive the warmest of welcomes when they make a “Fresh” journey of discovery.