James Fleming is September ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer Winner

James Fleming, Sunway, is our September winner in the ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer of the Year competition with his photo entitled Post Irma Miami. James was presented with his prize by Lisa Rabbitte of Emirates.

James took his photo in Miami on 23rd September 2017 with an Apple iPad.

Travel agents have one more week to enter for the competition and possibly win tickets for two to anywhere on the worldwide Emirates network.