Discover the Munster Vales

Discover the wonder of Munster Vales by exploring the mountain ranges and rich heritage across the region. The Munster Vales lie in the historic heartland of Ireland as part of Ireland’s Ancient East, a 1,100 km stretch of ancient trails and legendary tales.

Munster Vales is a new and vibrant tourism destination incorporating the Comeraghs, Knockmealdowns, Galtees, Ballyhouras and Nagles mountain ranges, the brand was officially launched in Lismore Castle, Co. Waterford by Minister for State at the Department of Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin T.D.

Munster Vales is a holiday experience where history and heritage blend seamlessly with modern Irish life in an unforgettable travel experience, offering visitors 1,100km of way-marked walking routes, 96 activities and attractions, 9 historic heritage sites and an array of accommodation, festivals and locally produced, delicious food.

Munster Vales has been established by a team of dedicated and enthusiastic communities, tourism providers, and agency stakeholders to promote, market and develop this region as Ireland’s key inland visitor destination in both the domestic and overseas markets. To encourage sustainability through the improvement and addition of product offering, up skilling of providers and extending visitor lengths of stay and increasing spend within the region.

Munster Vales crosses the magnificent counties of Tipperary, Limerick, Cork and Waterford and offers visitors the opportunity to experience exhilarating activities, unrivalled vistas, lush valleys, surging rivers, cascading waterfalls, rugged coastline, a millennia old landscape, the origin of Ireland’s great legends and folklore.

Major tourism attractions within the region include Doneraile Wildlife Park, the Rock of Cashel, Cahir Castle, Ormond Castle, the Waterford Greenway, Ballyhoura Mountain Bike Park, Glen of Aherlow, Lough Gur, Lismore to mention but a few. Dedicated trails and bundle packages available on our website make visiting simple. Enjoy discovering our rich heritage and latest news on www.munstervales.com or for travel inspiration you can follow Munster Vales on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Speaking at the launch, Minister for State at the Department of Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin T.D. said; “Munster Vales is an excellent example of community tourism in action. The brand represents individuals, businesses, communities and groups that recognise the importance of collectively marketing and promoting their destination and region for the greater economic good of the entire region and country as a whole. I would like to convey my congratulations to the Board and wish them well in the delivery of this initiative and I would encourage other communities to learn from this example and to recognise the benefits of working together to promote local tourism.”

Commenting on the launch, Sinead Carr, Chairperson of Munster Vales, said; “Munster Vales reaches across and into the real authentic Irish heartland, bringing together four unique yet related individual regions encompassing five spectacular mountain ranges and vales. It accommodates a legendary series of trails, activities and experiences from land to sea.

The vision for the Munster Vales tourism proposition is to promote this geographical entity as a place that provides unique tourism experiences and activities, which are swathed in legendary and ancient folklore, in a consistent and easily legible manner for the tourist. By co-operating and collaborating as one entity, it is hoped that a consistent brand, will not only increase the socio-economic benefits of tourism in the region but more importantly provide an enhanced visitor experience.

The brand represents the synergy and energy between communities, tourism providers, and agency stakeholders who combined, provide a destination authentic to Irish country life & experiences, consisting of charming villages, vibrant market towns, locally produced food, wonderful accommodation, exciting activities and animated festivals – all within the realms of Ireland’s Ancient East.”