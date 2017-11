Two Days Left to Vote and Win a Two-Night Stay in Dublin

Voting for the 26 award categories in this year’s Irish Travel Trade Awards, online at https://www.grantthornton.ie/irish-travel-trade-awards/, closes tomorrow, Friday 3rd November. All fully completed, eligible Voting Forms received will be entered into a prize draw for a two-night stay for two in the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road, Dublin, including dinner for two in the B Bar.

This year’s categories include two newly introduced awards – Best Adventure Holiday Destination and Best Use of Social Media – as well as the re-introduced Best City Break Destination.

The 26 winners of the 2017 Irish Travel Trade Awards, the Irish travel industry’s ‘Oscars’, will be announced and presented with their trophies on Friday 24th November 2017 at the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road, Dublin 4.

AWARD CATEGORIES

AIRLINES

Best Airline to Europe Best Airline to North America Best Long Haul Airline Best Business Class Airline

SEA TRANSPORT

Best Ferry Company Best River Cruise Company Best Ocean Cruise Company Best Luxury Ocean Cruise Company

LAND TRANSPORT

Best Car Rental Company Best Rail Company

DESTINATIONS

Best Destination in Europe Best Destination in North America Best Destination in Asia Pacific Best Sun Holiday Destination Best City Break Destination Best Adventure Holiday Destination

TRAVEL AGENCY SERVICES

Best National Tourist Office Best Accommodation Provider Best Travel Technology Provider

TOUR OPERATORS

Best Sun Tour Operator Best Ski Tour Operator Best Adventure Tour Operator Best Long Haul Tour Operator

ALL COMPANIES