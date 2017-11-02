News

Two Days Left to Vote and Win a Two-Night Stay in Dublin

Two Days Left to Vote and Win a Two-Night Stay in Dublin

Voting for the 26 award categories in this year’s Irish Travel Trade Awards, online at https://www.grantthornton.ie/irish-travel-trade-awards/, closes tomorrow, Friday 3rd November. All fully completed, eligible Voting Forms received will be entered into a prize draw for a two-night stay for two in the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road, Dublin, including dinner for two in the B Bar.

This year’s categories include two newly introduced awards – Best Adventure Holiday Destination and Best Use of Social Media – as well as the re-introduced Best City Break Destination.

The 26 winners of the 2017 Irish Travel Trade Awards, the Irish travel industry’s ‘Oscars’, will be announced and presented with their trophies on Friday 24th November 2017 at the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road, Dublin 4.

AWARD CATEGORIES

AIRLINES

  1. Best Airline to Europe
  2. Best Airline to North America
  3. Best Long Haul Airline
  4. Best Business Class Airline

SEA TRANSPORT

  1. Best Ferry Company
  2. Best River Cruise Company
  3. Best Ocean Cruise Company
  4. Best Luxury Ocean Cruise Company

LAND TRANSPORT

  1. Best Car Rental Company
  2. Best Rail Company

DESTINATIONS

  1. Best Destination in Europe
  2. Best Destination in North America
  3. Best Destination in Asia Pacific
  4. Best Sun Holiday Destination
  5. Best City Break Destination
  6. Best Adventure Holiday Destination

TRAVEL AGENCY SERVICES

  1. Best National Tourist Office
  2. Best Accommodation Provider
  3. Best Travel Technology Provider

TOUR OPERATORS

  1. Best Sun Tour Operator
  2. Best Ski Tour Operator
  3. Best Adventure Tour Operator
  4. Best Long Haul Tour Operator

ALL COMPANIES

  1. Best Use of Social Media
  2. Best Agent Friendly Individual
  3. Best Agent Friendly Company
Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

Related Items

More in News

Cork Airport eNews September 2016 Story 2

Cork Airport passenger growth continues

Michael FloodNovember 2, 2017
Read More
travelindustrysummitlogo

Register Now to Attend the Irish Travel Industry Summit

Michael FloodNovember 2, 2017
Read More
Sri Lanka

Travel Counsellors and Turkish Airlines Fam Trip to Sri Lanka

Sarah SlatteryNovember 2, 2017
Read More
IMG_3701

Michelle and Molly Win at Finnair Halloween Event

Michael FloodNovember 2, 2017
Read More
Eimear Carroll

Eimear is Off to Miami with Aer Lingus

Michael FloodNovember 2, 2017
Read More
Qatar Airways Chiang Mai

Qatar Airways to Launch New Flights to Thai Holiday Destinations Chiang Mai and Pattaya

Neil SteedmanNovember 2, 2017
Read More
Irish Ferries - W. B. Yeats

Irish Ferries Announces Daily Departures to France for Summer 2018

Michael FloodNovember 2, 2017
Read More
Celebrity Reflection - Solstice Class - RESIZED 2

Celebrity Reflection Will Call Dublin Port Home in 2019

Michael FloodNovember 2, 2017
Read More
IMG_3606

Map Travel Holds Paradores Evening in Dublin

Michael FloodOctober 31, 2017
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland