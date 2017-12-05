News

Christmas Comes Early with The Travel Corporation

Sharon Jordan, taking time out from looking after new baby Ali, joined her team from The Travel Corporation – Eilish Wall, Marissa Beck and Charlie McNally – at The Residence on St Stephen’s Green, Dublin, for TTC’s Christmas lunch. Paul Melennis, Director of Sales, Insight Vacations, flew in from the UK to add to the Christmas spirit.

David O’Hagan, DonabateTravel; Darach Culligan, Travelworld; and Charlie McNally, The Travel Corporation

Thanking the trade and media for their support in 2017 and looking forward to 2018 with confidence, Paul told the gathering that premium escorted tours continued to be a positive growth area and that the Irish market was still growing at an impressive rate. Luxury Gold and Signature experiences are the unique products offered by Insight Vacations for 2018.

Sharon Jordan, The Travel Corporation, with Mary King, Travelsavers

With its excellent portfolio and great team dealing with the trade, The Travel Corporation can plan a great itinerary for future growth.

Tanya and Philip Airey, Sunway; Patrica Kenny, Map Travel; Paul Melinis, Insight Vacations; and Teresa Gancedo, Spanish Tourist Office

John Spollen, Cassidy Travel; Nicola York, JustSplit.ie; and Peter Cullen, Click&Go

Terry Sheehan, American Holidays, with Geoff Collins, Best4Travel

Claire Dunne, The Travel Broker, and Tanya Airey, Sunway

Ann Marie Dalton, Wexford Festival Opera, with Marissa Beck, The Travel Corporation

