Christmas Comes Early with The Travel Corporation

Sharon Jordan, taking time out from looking after new baby Ali, joined her team from The Travel Corporation – Eilish Wall, Marissa Beck and Charlie McNally – at The Residence on St Stephen’s Green, Dublin, for TTC’s Christmas lunch. Paul Melennis, Director of Sales, Insight Vacations, flew in from the UK to add to the Christmas spirit.

Thanking the trade and media for their support in 2017 and looking forward to 2018 with confidence, Paul told the gathering that premium escorted tours continued to be a positive growth area and that the Irish market was still growing at an impressive rate. Luxury Gold and Signature experiences are the unique products offered by Insight Vacations for 2018.

With its excellent portfolio and great team dealing with the trade, The Travel Corporation can plan a great itinerary for future growth.