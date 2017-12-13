Travel Solutions Launches Four Brochures for 2018

Belfast-based tour operator Travel Solutions has launched its range of four brochures for 2018: Holidays, Family Fun, Balkan Sun, and Jersey.

Peter McMinn, Managing Director, said: “With the New Year fast approaching we are really pleased to be able to launch our 2018 brochures today. Our popular coach tour and fly/coach Holidays programme features a number of our most popular tours but, like every year, we have added some new tours to meet our customers’ requirements. The team at Travel Solutions have worked hard to ensure our tours remain competitive without compromising on quality and we are sure our customers will be happy with the choice on offer.

“New for 2018, the company has introduced a Family Fun brochure. Our Family Fun tours have been extremely successful in previous years and we felt they deserved their own brochure. Popular family attractions include Legoland Windsor, The Shrek Adventure, Harry Potter, and Disneyland Paris. The holidays offer a great opportunity for families who may be tight for time, with prices that will suit all budgets.”

Also launched is Travel Solutions’ Balkan Sun brochure featuring Luxair, with flights on a Tuesday plus additional accommodation to meet demand. “Sunny Beach in Bulgaria is regularly featured as Europe’s best value holiday resort and it is clear to see why local holidaymakers return to the Black Sea resort year after year,” said Peter. “We are excited to be flying with Luxair for summer 2018 and we are confident our customers will have a great start to their holiday, especially with our afternoon departure from Belfast.”

The final brochure is Travel Solutions’ Jersey brochure. Brochures are arriving in local travel agency offices this week, but can also be downloaded from the Travel Solutions website.