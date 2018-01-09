News

Win Tickets or VIP Trip in Emirates Travel Trade Competition

Win Tickets or VIP Trip in Emirates Travel Trade Competition

Get your 2018 off to an unforgettable start with the latest Emirates travel trade competition. There are lots of fabulous prizes to be won, including Business Class and Economy Class tickets to Dubai as well as an amazing VIP trip to the Emirates Stadium to watch Arsenal in action from the comfort of Emirates’ luxurious corporate box, with all flights and transfers included.

Emirates Thales Next-Generation IFEC

To be entered into the prize draw, simply book an Emirates flight between 9th January – 16th February 2018 for travel between 9th January – 30th June 2018. Send your ticket numbers to dubsalessup@emirates.com by Monday 19th FebruaryThe more entries, the better your chances!

First Prize

Three pairs of return Business Class tickets to Dubai (one pair per winner)

Second Prize

Three pairs of return Economy Class tickets to Dubai (one pair per winner)

Third Prize

Three pairs of VIP hospitality tickets to see Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in London (one pair per winner)

Terms and conditions and blackout dates apply. Flights subject to availability at the time of booking.

Winners will be announced on Wednesday 21st February 2018.

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

