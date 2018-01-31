Consort Travel Group Partners with Advantage Travel Partnership

Consort Travel Group, an existing member of Advantage Travel Partnership, has appointed Advantage to manage the Northern Ireland consortium for the next five years, with the group maintaining its identity as Consort.

Advantage, the UK’s largest independent travel agent consortium, will oversee the implementation and management of meetings and events, as well as training days and member networking opportunities.

Sandra Corkin, Board member at Consort Travel Group and Managing Director of Oasis Travel, said: “We are excited to see how Consort develops over the next five years under the management of Advantage. Our members and friends have built a successful consortium and the appointment of Advantage was a natural step as we benefit from the expertise that Advantage offers to members, so why not their management too!”

David Moon, Head of Business Development, Advantage Travel Partnership, said: “Business Development Consultant Sarah Miller has a strong relationship and involvement with Consort and with the management of the group she will continue to offer hers and our knowledge. We were delighted to be asked by Consort to assist with the management of the group as they have, over 33 years, built an established and respected group in Northern Ireland.”

Formed in 1985, Consort has 16 independent travel agent members with 31 shops throughout Northern Ireland. All Consort members are current Advantage members and they will continue to access the same benefits as prior to the management appointment. The board of Consort will also remain in place as an advisory board with the new management model offering a holistic approach to business.