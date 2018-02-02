Qantas Updates the Irish Trade on New Developments

Qantas representatives updated over 50 travel agents and media on the airline’s plans for 2018 at NoLIta in South Great George’s Street, Dublin, reports Ian Bloomfield.

Pauric Gallagher, who returned to Dublin having recently joined Qantas and is now looking after Corporate Sales for the UK and Ireland, told Irish Travel Trade News that Ireland is a target market and that Qantas intends to grow the Irish market in 2018. He was joined by Andrew Hall, who looks after Leisure Sales, and both Pauric and Andrew intend to be regular visitors ‘on the ground’ here.

Over 50 agents attended, with Qantas updating them on recent developments including the soon-to-be-launched direct flight from London to Perth, with great connections from Dublin, Cork and Shannon. This will be the first flight to connect Europe and Australia non-stop, made possible through the delivery of new B787-9 Dreamliner aircraft that will feature brand new Business Class suites, a revolutionary Premium Economy, and new Economy Class with more leg room than before.

Qantas will also begin flying from London to Singapore from 25th March 2018 using its A380, with flight times suitable for Irish passengers, leisure and corporate, connecting from Dublin, Cork and Shannon.

Qantas also updated attendees on its flagship global lounge in London Heathrow. Opened by Dublin-born Alan Joyce, Qantas Chief Executive in November, this is the first Qantas lounge at Heathrow, making it a great place to experience Aussie hospitality for eligible passengers connecting from Ireland.

For more information on Qantas in Ireland contact:

Pauric Gallagher (Corporate Sales): pauricgallagher@qantas.com.au

Andrew Hall (Leisure Sales): andrew.hall@qantas.com.au