News

Qantas Updates the Irish Trade on New Developments

Qantas Updates the Irish Trade on New Developments

Qantas representatives updated over 50 travel agents and media on the airline’s plans for 2018 at NoLIta in South Great George’s Street, Dublin, reports Ian Bloomfield.

Fionnuala Connolly, Anna Szczek, Sophie Macken and Shauna Griffin, FCm Travel Solutions

Fionnuala Connolly, Anna Szczek, Sophie Macken and Shauna Griffin, FCm Travel Solutions

Pauric Gallagher, who returned to Dublin having recently joined Qantas and is now looking after Corporate Sales for the UK and Ireland, told Irish Travel Trade News that Ireland is a target market and that Qantas intends to grow the Irish market in 2018. He was joined by Andrew Hall, who looks after Leisure Sales, and both Pauric and Andrew intend to be regular visitors ‘on the ground’ here.

Norma Tolefe and Helen O’Flaherty, WTC; Andrew Hall and Pauric Gallagher, Qantas; and Sonia Walsh, WTC

Norma Tolefe and Helen O’Flaherty, WTC; Andrew Hall and Pauric Gallagher, Qantas; and Sonya Walsh, WTC

Over 50 agents attended, with Qantas updating them on recent developments including the soon-to-be-launched direct flight from London to Perth, with great connections from Dublin, Cork and Shannon. This will be the first flight to connect Europe and Australia non-stop, made possible through the delivery of new B787-9 Dreamliner aircraft that will feature brand new Business Class suites, a revolutionary Premium Economy, and new Economy Class with more leg room than before.

Jenny O’Neill and Sarah Dempsey, Flight Centre

Jenny O’Neill and Sarah Dempsey, Flight Centre

Qantas will also begin flying from London to Singapore from 25th March 2018 using its A380, with flight times suitable for Irish passengers, leisure and corporate, connecting from Dublin, Cork and Shannon.

Godfrey Lyon, Kirsty Diaso, Louise Brennan and Shanice Kelly, Club Travel

Godfrey Lydon, Kirsty Diaso, Louise Brennan and Shanice Kelly, Club Travel

Qantas also updated attendees on its flagship global lounge in London Heathrow. Opened by Dublin-born Alan Joyce, Qantas Chief Executive in November, this is the first Qantas lounge at Heathrow, making it a great place to experience Aussie hospitality for eligible passengers connecting from Ireland.

Brian Kenny and Jay Farrell, Flight Centre

Brian Kenny and Jay Farrell, Flight Centre

For more information on Qantas in Ireland contact:

Pauric Gallagher (Corporate Sales): pauricgallagher@qantas.com.au

Andrew Hall (Leisure Sales): andrew.hall@qantas.com.au

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

Related Items

More in News

SAA A330-300 Aircraft

SAA Introduces A330-300 on London-Johannesburg and Reduces Frequency to Daily

Neil SteedmanFebruary 2, 2018
Read More
Visit Orlando Logo

Visit Orlando Appoints Lee Travel Consulting for UK and Ireland

Michael FloodFebruary 1, 2018
Read More
9T2A2798a

Consort Travel Group Partners with Advantage Travel Partnership

Michael FloodFebruary 1, 2018
Read More
Amazing Thailand Open to the New Shades Blog Campaign

ASEAN Tourism Forum 2018 Held in Chiang Mai

Michael FloodFebruary 1, 2018
Read More
Croatia Airlines

Croatia Airlines to Launch New Dublin-Zagreb Service

Neil SteedmanFebruary 1, 2018
Read More
Marella Explorer

Marella Explorer to Set Sail in 2018

Neil SteedmanFebruary 1, 2018
Read More
Eiffel Tower

France Plays Ireland This Weekend – Expedia Offers Tips for Paris

Michael FloodFebruary 1, 2018
Read More
IMG_3864

Diethelm Travel to Offer Self-Drive Tuk Tuk Tours in Thailand

Michael FloodFebruary 1, 2018
Read More
logo

ASEAN Tourism Forum 2018: Vietnam Goes for Growth

Michael FloodFebruary 1, 2018
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland