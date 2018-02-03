CAR Renews a Travel Agent and Tour Operator Licence

The Commission for Aviation Regulation (CAR) has updated its licences lists, having renewed a travel agent licence and tour operator licence, and has extended the deadline for submissions for its Consultation on the Draft Guidelines, Incentivisation and Rules for Ad hoc Advisory Group for Passenger Representation in Regulatory Decision Making for Dublin Airport to 5.00pm on Friday 9th February 2018.

Sindaco Ltd has had its travel agent licence (0780) and tour operator licence (265) renewed, both having an expiry date of 31st October 2018. Sindaco had applied for both licences to be renewed from 1st November 2017, but renewals were not received until early January 2018. A new trading name of Buzz Travel has been added for each licence, in addition to the previous Fanfare and Irish Film Tours.

Co-ordination Parameters and Service Monitoring

The Commission has also published its Decision on the timeline for future co-ordination parameters decisions. This timeline is based on the IATA calendar deadline for confirmation of the parameters. Interested stakeholders should note the dates when opportunity will be provided for feedback on the work being carried out. The Decision is here; responses received can be viewed on this page.

The Commission has also published the results of quality of service monitoring of Dublin Airport for Q4 2017. The report summarises the results, with data reported for security queue times, baggage handling facilities, as well as passenger survey results.

Dublin Airport met all targets in Q4 2017.