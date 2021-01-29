4,500 passengers arrive at Dublin Airport Over Three Days This Week

Despite stricter restrictions and official rules prohibiting most forms of travel, nearly 4,500 passengers arrived at Dublin Airport over a three-day period this week, according to new figures. It’s a tiny fraction of the numbers that would normally pass through the airport but highlights challenge to convince people not to take non-essential trips.

It’s a tiny fraction of the numbers that would normally pass through the airport but highlights challenge to convince people not to take non-essential trips. Flights from sunspots like Lanzarote and Malaga are still operating, and according to the Irish Independent, the most popular flights are from the UK, followed by the Netherlands and then France.

Read the story here.