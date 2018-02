Celebrate 4th July in Cradle of American Independence: Boston Harborfest 2018

With hundreds of activities taking place over the Independence Day weekend in the USA, Boston Harborfest is the country’s largest Fourth of July festival.

Activities for this family-friendly event include the annual opening ceremony at Faneuil Hall, historical re-enactments, Freedom Trail walks, boat tours of Boston harbour, a New England Chowderfest, live entertainment, and much more.

Boston Harborfest runs from Friday 29th June – Sunday 1st July 2018 (www.bostonharborfest.com/).