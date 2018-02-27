Qatar Airways Launches ‘Breathaking Experiences’ Promotion

The latest Qatar Airways global sales promotion, ‘Breathtaking Experiences, Extraordinary Offers’, will provide passengers with discounts of up to 35% on all cabin classes. Passengers travelling with friends and family can also avail of a special discount with the airline’s ‘Companion Offer’ on First Class and Business Class.

Qatar Airways passengers can plan and book their next trip with discounts on fares on all classes, valid from 26th February – 7th March 2018, with travel validity between now and 20th February 2019. Fares to Singapore start from €629, to Johannesburg from €459, and to Kuala Lumpur from €579 in Economy Class.