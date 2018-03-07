Insight Vacations New Agent Incentive

This year Insight Vacations is celebrating its 40th anniversary in style by launching a new agent incentive to commemorate 40 years of travel, innovation and memories.

“A lot has happened in the last 40 years – the world has changed and so have we, but our commitment to taking our guests on fantastic and premium holidays has not,” said Sharon Jordan, Country Manager, Insight Vacations. “We have innovated travel over the past 40 years by providing our guests with unique and immersive experiences where they have the opportunity to meet locals and be involved in the culture and practices of the destinations they visit. From learning the art of strudel-making in Budapest (Easy Pace Budapest, Vienna & Prague), to loom-weaving in Perugia (Country Roads of Italy) or meeting four-legged husky friends in Norway (Scandinavian Heritage), we provide our guests with exclusive experiences and unforgettable moments.

“We have reimagined our travelling style by offering smaller groups and customising our motor coaches to have panoramic windows and fewer seats with double the standard legroom to provide our guests with the most relaxing and enjoyable travel experience. Over the years, we have been setting the trend with our exclusive, off-the-beaten-path and special interest itineraries and our variety of well-considered dining options.

“There is no better way to mark this milestone than by launching a new incentive to reward agents that book one of our incredible Insight Vacations trips in March or April. Each agent that makes a booking in March or April will receive an exclusive ‘time capsule’ with treasures dating back to 1978 when our journey first began. Since this year is our very special 40th ‘Ruby’ Anniversary, included in each ‘time capsule’ will also be a beautiful ruby necklace from the multi-award winning Chupi. We are very proud of all that we have accomplished in the past 40 years and are looking forward to celebrating this milestone with our incredibly dedicated agent community.”