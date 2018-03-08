Expedia Recognises Tourism Ireland Campaign

Expedia has presented Tourism Ireland with its 2017 ‘Campaign of the Year’ accolade, on the Ireland stand at ITB in Berlin.

Above are HE Michael Collins, Irish Ambassador to Germany; Niall Gibbons, Chief Executive, Tourism Ireland; Minister for Tourism Shane Ross TD; Wendy Olson Killion, Expedia Media Solutions; Christopher Brooke, Vice Chairman, Tourism Ireland; and Kathryn Alker, Expedia Media.

Last autumn, Tourism Ireland teamed up with Expedia to grow visitor numbers to Dublin during the shoulder and off-season months. The joint campaign ran for six weeks in Britain, the USA and key mainland European markets, including Germany. It included video and online advertising, and takeovers of the Expedia homepage in the various markets, as well as email marketing.

The campaign proved very successful, with double-digit increases in passenger and room demand in all markets during the campaign period, and helped grow Dublin’s share of business versus other competitor cities in Britain and Northern Europe which feature in Expedia programmes.

Accepting the award, Finola O’Mahony, Head of Europe, Tourism Ireland, said: “We are delighted that our campaign with Expedia worked so well and that it has been recognised as Expedia’s ‘Campaign of the Year’. We look forward to working with Expedia, and our other key partners, again this year – to continue to grow overseas tourism to the island of Ireland.”