Explore the Beautiful Castles of Europe with TUI

There are lots of castles and fortifications to discover across the TUI Lakes & Mountains destinations. From isolated lookouts to fairytale fancies, here are some favourites that are ready and waiting for you to explore.

Scaliger Castle, Sirmione, Lake Garda

Take a stroll around the 12th-century fortification walls of the Scaliger Castle in Sirmione. It’s right on the waterfront and affords fabulous views across Lake Garda.

26th May 2018, Dublin to Verona, 3-star Hotel Mirabello, Sirmione, bed & breakfast, seven nights from €643pps.

Bled Castle, Bled, Slovenia

Thought to be the oldest château in Slovenia, Bled Castle sits high above the lake with panoramic views across the water and surrounding hills. Visit the museum to see demonstrations of traditional crafts including the blacksmiths and printmaking.

30th May 2018, Dublin to Salzburg, 3-star Hotel Jelovica, Bled, half-board, seven nights from €709pps.

Kufstein Fortress, Kufstein, Austria

Take a ride on the Festungsbahn, the funicular railway that links the Kufstein Fortress with the town below. The Fortress is home to the world’s largest open-air organ, the ‘Heroes Organ’, which can be heard throughout the city.

22nd August 2018, Dublin to Salzburg, 3-star Hotel Edelweiss, Kitzbhul, half-board, seven nights from €889pps.

Chillon Castle, Montreux, Switzerland

This rugged castle is situated on its own island overlooking Lake Geneva. There are plenty of events and activities happening here throughout the summer, including a free guided tour that gives you a sneak peek into its interesting history.

5th June 2018, Dublin to Geneva, 4-star Hotel Golf Rene Capt, Montreux, half-board, seven nights from €1,265pps

