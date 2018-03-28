Come Play Golf in Salou!

A paradise for golf lovers exists, and is located in the capital city of Costa Daurada, by the quiet waters of the Mediterranean Sea. Why is it a paradise? Well, because, besides offering some outstanding and privileged facilities, it is situated in a unique spot, excellently accompanied by the best signature and Mediterranean food. Now this is true paradise. This, and much more, is what you will find in Lumine Mediterránea Beach&Golf Community.

Located in the heart of Coasta Daurada, this sports complex designed for the best golf experience in every sense is divided into two main sections. On the one hand, we find Lumine Golf Club, which provides users with three top-notch golf courses, with a total of 170 hectares and the newest 45 holes in the country.

Besides, each one of the three courses is to be found on a unique and specific atmosphere: the 18 holes of the Lakes Course are surrounded by nature and wetlands; the nine holes of the Ruins Course run between archaeological ruins; and the 18 holes of the Hills Course offer an unforgettable experience, with stunning views of the quarries, pine groves and the sea.

Sustainability and respect towards the environment is one of the main values of the Lumine Mediterránea Beach&Golf Community. Thus, the courses of Lumine Golf Club were awarded with the Audubon International Golf Signature Sanctuary certificate, which recognises its sustainable and responsible water management.

In the second sector you will get to taste the best signature and Mediterranean gastronomy, with the most surprising cocktails, or exclusive events. We are talking about Lumine Restaurant&Beach Club, a creative, unique and sophisticated gastronomy space.

Also in this area there is the Beach Club, a singular space that offers a spectacular and private swimming pool with artificial beach sand, equipped with a chill out section, restoration service and stunning views of the sea.

So now here you have it; if you like golf and you haven’t yet found your paradise to relax and enjoy the most select activities, you will find it in the heart of Costa Daurada, in the Lumine Mediterránea Beach&Golf Community facilities.