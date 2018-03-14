WTM London Announces New Exhibiting Area for Marketing and PR Professionals

WTM London 2018 is introducing a new exhibiting area, the WTM Agency Pavilion, specifically for those in PR and marketing who want to promote their services directly to interested organisations.

The WTM Agency Pavilion will represent marketing, PR, digital influencer, social media SEO and PPC agencies that are looking to sell their expertise to the global travel and tourism industry.

Positioned at the entrance to the WTM International Media Centre, exhibitors will be able to display their company logos and other marketing merchandise on their stand and will benefit from a list of opportunities to raise their profile before, during and after the show.

Before the show, WTM Agency Pavilion exhibitors will have access to My Invitations and My Event platforms on the WTM London Exhibitor Portal, where they can send invites for meetings, as well as select categories that will help them stand out to potential partners.

Pavilion exhibitors can also take advantage of targeted emails, social media and PR opportunities such as inclusion in WTM Exhibitor News; the WTM Catalogue; Media Diary of Events; press conference room and WTM’s Interview Wall.

Paul Nelson, WTM Portfolio Press & PR Manager, said: “The WTM Agency Pavilion is the perfect platform for anyone in marketing, PR or related industries to get in front of key decision-makers at a show that is brimming with existing and potential customers.

“Those who book a stand at the WTM Agency Pavilion can take advantage of more networking options, highly targeted business leads and promotional opportunities in a dedicated meeting space that is ideally positioned near the International Media Centre.”

Prices for a stand in the WTM Agency Pavilion start at £3,000, plus VAT, for three days. To book, contact the WTM Portfolio Press and PR team (click here for more information).