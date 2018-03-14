Aer Lingus to Redesign Uniforms with Louise Kennedy

Aer Lingus has announced plans to redesign the airline’s uniform, which will be led by renowned Irish designer Louise Kennedy. The newly designed uniform will be revealed in spring 2019 and will be worn by all frontline ground agents and cabin crew.

The famous ‘teal green’ uniform that is currently in effect was also designed by Louise Kennedy and makes history in that it has been the longest-running Aer Lingus uniform – first taking to the ‘runway’ in 1998.

Aer Lingus has embarked on a significant journey in the past three years that has seen the iconic Aer Lingus brand, steeped in history, move into the modern day and the introduction of a new modernised uniform brings this journey full circle.

Designed by Sybil Connolly of Pimms in 1945, Aer Lingus’s first-ever uniform was a military-style rich brown suit that then became green a few years later in 1948. From this time green, in its many variations, has remained a primary colour in the Aer Lingus uniform, making it instantly recognisable not just in Ireland but across the globe.

A total of 10 Aer Lingus uniform designs have been created from a host of leading Irish fashion names including Irene Gilbert, Neillí Mulcahy, Digby Morton, Ib Jorgensen, Paul Costello and Louise Kennedy.

Louise Kennedy said: “20 years after we first designed the current and longest-standing uniform, I am thrilled to continue the design story of the celebrated Aer Lingus uniform. To be able to now design a brand new uniform for the airline is an opportunity we very much appreciate and relish. In fact, it is an absolute honour.”

Mike Rutter, Chief Operating Officer, said: “The redesign of the Aer Lingus uniform will make ripples not just within our own airline but throughout Ireland and far beyond. The Aer Lingus uniform is the very fabric of our brand and together with the shamrock on the tailfins instantly depicts our rich history and gives our guests who fly with us a warm sense of Ireland and Irish hospitality.

“The Aer Lingus brand has evolved greatly in the last three years which is evident in the ‘Smart Flies’ brand positioning and in the modernisation of the guest experience online, at the airport and on board. This new uniform design will represent the airline we are today, flying direct to 13 North American destinations, to more than 70 European destinations, and carrying over 12 million guests each year.”

Aer Lingus carried out extensive feedback with staff across many departments within the airline to get their views on the current uniform and to discuss what the new uniform should address in terms of frontline ground agents and cabin crews’ needs in today’s working environment.

The key objective of the redesign is to create a contemporary uniform that will retain its modern look over time and will best meet the needs of today’s airline staff. The scope of the project covers a complete redesign of all uniform pieces for frontline ground agents and cabin crew. It also will include selecting fabrics for each garment and working with the manufacturing partners to develop the final design and materials.

Aer Lingus will this summer operate its largest ever transatlantic network, now flying direct to 15 North American routes including new routes Dublin-Seattle and Dublin-Philadelphia, which will begin operating as part of this year’s summer schedule.