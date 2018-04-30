News

Travel Solutions and Flash Harry Team Up for a ‘Rockin’ Good Ski Trip

Belfast-based tour operator Travel Solutions has teamed up with ‘Flash Harry’ for two nights of Queen Nostalgia in the Bulgarian ski resort of Pamporovo, with seven-night packages at £699 or £749 per person.

This unique partnership offers guests a memorable trip with a week’s skiing trip to Pamporovo in the Rhodopi Mountains of Bulgaria on 24th February 2019. As well as return flights from Belfast International to Plovdiv, and return airport/hotel transfers, there is seven night’s accommodation on a half-board basis, ski pack, and six four-hour skiing lessons.

‘Flash Harry’ will perform the greatest hits of Queen

There will be two complimentary nights for guests who are invited to rock out with the legendary ‘Flash Harry’ as they perform the greatest hits of Queen.

3-star Snezhank Hotel, Pamporovo

Prices for the week start at £699 per person and demand is expected to be strong. This price is for the 3-star Snezhank Hotel located in the centre of the ski resort of the Pamporovo resort complex and is within easy access to the lively bars, pubs and restaurants. It is a five-minute walk to the resort centre and offers a regular free ski bus service to and from the slopes.

4-star Hotel Orlovetz, Pamporovo

A price of £749 per person is also available for the 4-star Hotel Orlovetz. This hotel is located in the centre of the Pamporovo Resort, next to the Hotel Perelik (connected with a corridor) and approximately 3km from the ski slopes.

